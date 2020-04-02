Electric Capacitor Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Electric Capacitor Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A capacitor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in an electric field. The plates accumulate electric charge when connected to power source. One plate accumulates positive charge and the other plate accumulates negative charge.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the US Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications. The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country. Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources. All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report. The global Electric Capacitor market is valued at 22900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 34100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Capacitor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Capacitor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Murata

KYOCERA

TDK

Samsung Electro

Taiyo yuden

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic

Nichicon

Rubycon Corp

Kemet

Yageo

Vishay

HOLY STONE

Aihua

Walsin

Jianghai

Lelon Electronics Corp

CapXon

Su’scon

FengHua

Maxwell

EYANG

Huawei

DARFON

Elna

Torch Electron Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Ceramic Capacitor

Film/Paper Capacitors

Aluminium Capacitors

Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors

Double-Layer/Super capacitors Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electric Capacitor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Capacitor

1.2 Electric Capacitor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Capacitor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ceramic Capacitor

1.2.3 Film/Paper Capacitors

1.2.4 Aluminium Capacitors

1.2.5 Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors

1.2.6 Double-Layer/Super capacitors

1.3 Electric Capacitor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Capacitor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive Electronics

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Electric Capacitor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electric Capacitor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electric Capacitor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electric Capacitor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electric Capacitor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Capacitor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electric Capacitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Capacitor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electric Capacitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Capacitor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electric Capacitor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electric Capacitor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electric Capacitor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electric Capacitor Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Capacitor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electric Capacitor Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Capacitor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electric Capacitor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electric Capacitor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electric Capacitor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electric Capacitor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electric Capacitor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Capacitor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electric Capacitor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electric Capacitor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electric Capacitor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electric Capacitor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Capacitor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electric Capacitor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electric Capacitor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electric Capacitor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electric Capacitor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electric Capacitor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Capacitor Business

7.1 Murata

7.1.1 Murata Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Murata Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 KYOCERA

7.2.1 KYOCERA Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 KYOCERA Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TDK Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung Electro

7.4.1 Samsung Electro Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung Electro Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Taiyo yuden

7.5.1 Taiyo yuden Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Taiyo yuden Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

7.6.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nichicon

7.8.1 Nichicon Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nichicon Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Rubycon Corp

7.9.1 Rubycon Corp Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Rubycon Corp Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kemet

7.10.1 Kemet Electric Capacitor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electric Capacitor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kemet Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Yageo

7.12 Vishay

7.13 HOLY STONE

7.14 Aihua

7.15 Walsin

7.16 Jianghai

7.17 Lelon Electronics Corp

7.18 CapXon

7.19 Su’scon

7.20 FengHua

7.21 Maxwell

7.22 EYANG

7.23 Huawei

7.24 DARFON

7.25 Elna

7.26 Torch Electron

8 Electric Capacitor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Capacitor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Capacitor

8.4 Electric Capacitor Industrial Chain Analysis

