Embedded System Market Rides High on the Back of Growing End-use Applications and Innovations

The global embedded system market is expected to witness a robust growth due to increase in demand for devices with embedded systems. These devices are contributing to growth in a wide range of sectors including defense, consumer, industrial, automotive, medical, and commercial. Embedded systems often undergo major changes which improve the use in end-use applications with increased sophistication and advancements in hardware. Key companies in the global embedded system market are expected to pour in large investments in research and development (R&D).

Hence, the global embedded systems market is expected to register a 6.4% CAGR rise during 2015 to 2021. The market is expected to reach US$233.19 bn by 2021 end. Apart from the drivers mentioned above, here are some more important points about the embedded systems market:

The growing demand for embedded systems in the automotive industry is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Various small-sized electronic and electrical components make up vehicle body framework.

The demand from the automotive industry is expected to grow further as smart sensors, infotainment systems, and AI systems are increasingly integrated in vehicles.

