Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025 by Key Players Analysis

Engineering plastics are a subset of thermoplastics that are used in high-performance applications. They have the ability to outperform commercial materials, such as wood, metal, or thermoplastics, in one or more areas of application. Engineering plastics are blended with additives and fillers such as antioxidants, antistatic agents, blowing agents, colorants, coupling agents, curing agents, heat stabilizers, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, or nucleating agents to produce engineering plastic compounds. These engineering plastic compounds offer superior physical properties that augment their performance for various automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, and consumer goods applications.
Engineering plastic compounds exhibit exceptional properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, impact, flame retardancy, and mechanical strength. The global engineering plastic compounds market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by increase in production of automotive components and electronic devices.
This report focuses on Engineering Plastic Compounds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Engineering Plastic Compounds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro
- RTP
- Daicel Polymer
- Formulated Polymers
- Eurostar Engineering Plastics
- Piper Plastics
Market Segment by Products/Types
- PC
- PA
- PET
- PBT
- PPE/PTFE
- ABS
- Others
The worldwide market for Engineering Plastic Compounds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Engineering Plastic Compounds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Automotive and Transportation
- Aerospace
- Electrical and Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Consumer Goods and Appliances
- Industrial Applications
- Medical
- Others
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
