Enterprise Application Integration Market Trends, Insights and Demand Growth 2019 to 2023

Global Enterprise Application Integration Market – Segmented by Deployment Type (On-premise, On-demand, Hybrid), Company Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium sized Enterprises), End-User Industry (BFSI, Business Services, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Wholesale, Government), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) is emerging as mission critical solution that involves the use of tools and methods aimed at optimization and modernization of computer applications in an organization. A recent study estimated that EAI accounts for around 35% of the total cost of application design, development and maintenance in a typical enterprise – large, medium or small. Traditional hub and spoke broker-based EAI systems are now being replaced by agile, distributed, standards-based Enterprise Service Bus architectures and an increase is expected in applications composed from Service Components forming basis for both SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) and EDA (Event Driven Architecture).

The global enterprise application integration market was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 17.37 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.07%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: IBM CORPORATION, FUJITSU LTD., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, MULESOFT, ORACLE CORPORATION, SAP SE, SOFTWARE AG, TIBCO SOFTWARE INC. and HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, amongst others..

Increase in Business Process Automation solutions is Driving Market Growth:

Many organizations are moving towards cloud based enterprise resource planning integration solutions to reduce the costs incurred. Business process automation allows organizations to achieve digital transformation and increase service quality. This enables streamline communication, enforces accountability, minimizes costs, reduces manual errors, and establishes a clear approval hierarchy. Hence, the rising usage of business automation owing to its benefits is driving the market for Enterprise application integration market.

Key Developments

November 2017 – IBM acquired Vivant Digital Business to address the growing needs of clients seeking transformation though Digital Reinvention

October 2017 – Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching cyber security weaknesses on its own accord. Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud uses machine learning to eliminate human maintenance and error, offering self-driving, self-scaling and self-repairing database functions

Retail and Wholesale are Expected Grow Exponentially:

The global retail and wholesale market is one of the rapidly growing sectors in the world. The trajectory of retail is growing at an explosive rate, supported by the rise of the middle class segment. Internet penetration and expanding mobile users are the key drivers of this market. Enterprise application integration can be add-ons to the retail market where they can manage the resources by planning the workflows and schedules. The growth of the retail market is globalized; this is largely fueled by technological advancements in the field of ICT and increased market penetration of broadband and mobile devices.

