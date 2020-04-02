Fragrance and Perfume Market Overview by Growing Trends and Demand 2019 to 2023

Global Fragrance and Perfume Market – Segmented by Product Type, Ingredients, Consumer Groups, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023). The fragrance and perfume market growth is also influenced by unpredictable and continuously changing fashion trends. Due to this reason, key players in the market are on a constant lookout for exciting, unique, and new fragrances to attract different consumer groups across the globe. The perfume market expected to witness slow growth compare to overall fragrance market. However, perfumes and colognes, along with body sprays and other scented body products are likely to will witness significant growth during forecast period.

Global Fragrance and perfume market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.2% during the forecast period as consumers are purchasing more perfume and fragrance products to maintain personal style and individuality

Major Players: Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Shiseido, LOreal, International Flavors & Fragrances, Chanel S.A., Estee Lauder, Avon, Coty, Vivenza, Kilian, Givaudan, and Symrise AG

Inquire/Sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064230/global-fragrance-and-perfume-market-segmented-by-product-type-ingredients-consumer-groups-distribution-channel-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=23

The Fragrance and Perfume are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Fragrance and Perfume have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Fragrance and Perfume market growth over the projected period.

Growing Demand for Natural Fragrances and Perfumes to Drive Fragrance and Perfume Market Growth:

Key players in fragrance and perfume market are concentrating on natural-based fragrances, instead of synthetic-based ingredients due to growing consciousness about risk for allergies and toxins. For instance, the US based LUXE Brands is positioning itself as natural fragrance brands and it is also collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing in consumer expenditure on personal care products and growing awareness about the therapeutic benefits of fragrance are playing key role to drive the market growth. Innovation in ingredients and packaging along with celerity endorsement of fragrance and perfume products by key players is likely to boost the sales of the products across globe. Additionally, increasing influence of social media on shopping habits, celebritys endorsement is likely to support the fragrances and perfume market growth in upcoming years. For instance, perfume launched by Avons with collaboration with Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has become popular in UK and it has won the award as UKs best perfume in Fragrance Foundation Awards 2018.

Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064230/global-fragrance-and-perfume-market-segmented-by-product-type-ingredients-consumer-groups-distribution-channel-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Key Developments

May 2018: L’Oral announces the signature of a worldwide long-term license agreement with Maison Valentino for the creation, development and distribution of fine fragrances and luxury beauty.

Oct 2016: Shiseido beat Spains Puig to win Procter & Gambles Dolce & Gabbana perfume (D&G) licence, which generates USD 445 million in annual revenue. It aims to grow this to USD 1.11 billion in 10 years.

Demand for High Fragrance Concentration Content to Drive the Fragrance and Perfume Market Growth:

Growing popularity of perfumes with a higher fragrance concentration contain i.e. perfume oils and less alcohol is playing key role to drive market growth of de parfum (pure perfume) which has 15% to 40% fragrance concentration. Fragrance concentrations are broken into categories including parfum, eau de parum, eau de toilette, eau de cologne, and eau fraiche. Owing to better opportunities in the fragrance industry, the market is witnessing new entrants especially in synthetic based perfume and fragrance products. Growing popularity of various premium brands among consumers is influencing the sales of premium perfume and fragrance products.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst supports, along with the Market Estimates sheet in excel

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]