Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025

Corrugated galvanised steel corrugated sheet meta and occasionally abbreviated CGI) is a building material composed of sheets of hot-dip galvanised mild steel, cold-rolled to produce a linear corrugated pattern in them. Although it is still popularly called “iron” in the UK, the material used is actually steel, and only surviving vintage sheets may actually be made up of iron. The corrugations increase the bending strength of the sheet in the direction perpendicular to the corrugations, but not parallel to them. Normally each sheet is manufactured longer in its strong direction.

Corrugated galvanised steel is lightweight and easily transported. It was and still is widely used especially in rural and military buildings such as sheds and water tanks.

This report focuses on Corrugated Galvanised Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Galvanised Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Europerfil

Fischer Profil

ArcelorMittal

Hadley

Modern Ajman Steel Factory

ABC

Bridger Steel

Achenbach

Market Segment by Products/Types

Coils

Sheets

Others

The worldwide market for Corrugated Galvanised Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Corrugated Galvanised Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Construction

Industrial

Others

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

