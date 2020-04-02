Global Crude Oil Carriers Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Crude Oil Carriers Market (by vessel type (very large crude carrier, Suezmax, Aframax, ultra large crude carrier / Panama)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Crude Oil Carriers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Crude Oil Carriers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Crude Oil Carriers growth factors.

The forecast Crude Oil Carriers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Crude Oil Carriers on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global crude oil carriers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Petroleum includes more products than just crude oil. Petroleum includes refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, unfinished oils, and other liquids such as fuel ethanol, blending components for gasoline, and other refinery inputs. Crude oil carriers are the ship designed for the bulk transport of oil or its products. Crude tankers move large quantities of unrefined crude oil from its point of extraction to refineries. Carriers provide a convenient and economical way to transport liquid bulk, facilitating international seaborne trade. Oil carriers have been involved in a number of damaging and high profile oil spills. As a result, they are subject to stringent operational regulations.

Increasing demand for crude oil and it’s by-products are the key factors driving the growth of the crude oil carriers market. In addition, the growing transportation industry across the world, a rising number of automotive and aviation industry, use of growth in various end-use industry and increasing industrialization creates a demand for crude products. However, high logistics cost and decreasing oil imports that are beating into renewable solar power are likely to hamper the growth of the crude oil carrier market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost of capital required to acquire ships is also anticipated to create a negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, Longer hauls and fewer triangulation options or backhaul routes to reduce ballasting are likely to present growth opportunities for industry participants. Increasing oil imports and stabilizing relations between OPEC and NON-OPEC nations are creating huge opportunities oiver the upcoming years. Moreover, ongoing low global oil prices and high supply from the organization of the petroleum exporting countries are anticipated to boost the demand for carriers demand over the years to come. Therefore, Low bunker fuel prices are likely to spur increased earnings, leading to greater carrier application and demand across the globe. Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the crude oil carriers market. High oil refining, production, and trade activities in UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and other Middle Eastern countries with large financial resources led to highest industry share for this region.

Market Segmentation by Vessel Type

The report on global crude oil carriers market covers segments such as, vessel type. On the basis of vessel type, the global crude oil carriers market is categorized into the very large crude carrier(VLCC), Suezmax, Aframax, ultra large crude carrier (ULCC) and others / Panamax.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global crude oil carriers market such as, China Shipping Tanker Co., Ltd., Maersk Tankers, Kuwait Oil Tankers Co., Essar Shipping, OSG Ship Management Inc., Tankers International LLC., Alaska Tanker Co, Keystone Alaska LLC and Shipping Corporation of India.

