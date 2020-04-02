Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Drug Eluting Balloon Market (by product type (peripheral drug eluting balloon, coronary drug eluting balloon, and others), end-user (cath labs, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others), coating technology (enduracoat, freepac, paccocath, transpax, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of drug eluting balloon. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure drug eluting balloon cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential drug eluting balloon growth factors.

The forecast drug eluting balloon Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, drug eluting balloon on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global drug eluting balloon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2026

Drug-eluting balloons (DEB) are a conservative semi-compliant angioplasty balloon that is covered with an anti-proliferative drug. The (DE) balloon is inserted into the blocked artery and left for a few minutes. The drug is discharged into the vessel wall at the time of inflation of the balloon, and at minimal pressures with a minimal inflation time. Minor surgeries and open-heart surgeries can be threatening to life as they contain numerous difficulties. The surgeon adopts MI techniques over traditional techniques as they assure faster recovery, reduced hospital stays negligible obstacles and high accuracy. Drug-eluting balloons also play an important role in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Growing geriatric population and rising incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) worldwide are major factors driving the growth for drug-eluting balloon market. Coronary artery disease occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrow or hard owing to the accumulation of cholesterol and other resources on the inner walls. Hence, this results in deficient oxygen and blood flow and can lead to chest pain or heart attack. Coronary artery diseases also fail the heart muscle and can lead to heart failure and arrhythmias thus, growing prevalence for coronary artery diseases is another factor driving the growth of the market. Besides, Drug-eluting balloon is gaining acceptance amongst surgeons, as they are effective for the treatment of peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases. This balloon decreases the risk of stent failure is more effective in the treatment of superficial femoral artery (SFA). Increase in R&D activities supported by government policies is anticipated to generate an opportunity for coming years. On the other side, long-governing approval procedure, and major investment required owing to the high erosion rate in clinical trials are likely to hamper the market growth for drug-eluting balloon market.

Among the geographies, North America holds the significant share in drug-eluting balloon market. Owing to increasing awareness regarding therapeutic applications of drug-eluting balloons in coronary and peripheral artery diseases is driving the growth of the drug-eluting balloon market in North America region. Additionally, augmented investments by several foreign medical device companies have also pushed the growth of the drug-eluting balloons market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, End-User, And Coating Technology

The report on global drug eluting balloon market covers segments such as product type, end-user, and coating technology. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include peripheral drug eluting balloon, coronary drug eluting balloon, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include cath labs, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. On the basis of coating technology, the sub-markets include enduracoat, freepac, paccocath, transpax, and others.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2026

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, Eurocor GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer AG, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-drug-eluting-balloon-market