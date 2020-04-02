Global Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Industry 2019 – Market Size, Share, Overview, Competition Analysis, Company Profiles, Challenges and Risk
The term HVAC refers to the three disciplines of Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning.
Major driving factors of the market include the need for efficient use of energy in buildings, growing construction market, increasing adoption of IoT in the HVAC industry, and rising demand for building automation systems (BASs).
APAC to hold the largest share of the global HVAC controls market during the forecast period.
Apollo America
Azbil
Belimo
Daikin Industries
Delta Controls
Distech Controls
Emerson Electric
Honeywell
ICM Controls
Ingersoll-Rand
Jackson Systems
Johnson Controls
KMC Controls
Lennox
LG Electronics
PECO
Sauter
Schneider Electric
Siemens
United Technologies
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Heat Pumps
Water heating and cooling systems in buildings
Efficient air conditioning systems
Efficient convectors/coils designs
Energy storage (heating and cooling)
Regenerative processes in HVAC
Residential
Commercial
Office Buildings
Education Centers
Healthcare Centers
Hospitality
Retail Centers
Industrial
Others
