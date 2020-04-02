Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Furniture Drawer Slides market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Furniture Drawer Slides market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The Furniture Drawer Slides Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Light Duty Slides (Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

Medium Duty Slides (between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

Heavy Duty Slides (120 lbs and 200 lbs)

Very Heavy Duty Slides (200 lbs and 500 lbs)

Extra Heavy Duty Slides (over 500 lbs)

Segmentation by application:

Industrial

Furniture

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Hafele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Furniture Drawer Slides market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Furniture Drawer Slides market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Furniture Drawer Slides players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Furniture Drawer Slides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Furniture Drawer Slides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Furniture Drawer Slides by Players

3.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Furniture Drawer Slides by Regions

4.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

