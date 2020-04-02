Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

Our latest research report entitled Healthcare Transportation Services Market (by type (non-emergency medical transportation, emergency medical transportation, transportation interpreters), the end user (non-emergency, emergency medical transportation, transportation interpreters)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Healthcare Transportation Services. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Healthcare Transportation Services cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Healthcare Transportation Services growth factors.

The forecast Healthcare Transportation Services Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Healthcare Transportation Services on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global healthcare transportation services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Healthcare transportation services are used to ensure the timely and safer transfer of patients, test specimen, medicines, and medical equipment from one location to another location. Healthcare transportation service increases the efficiency of the healthcare system. Healthcare transportation services also pick up prescriptions and medical supplies. There are two types of healthcare transportation services which include emergency and non-emergency services. Emergency healthcare transportation services are used by a person who treats illnesses and injuries that require an urgent medical response. Non-emergency transportation services provide oxygen cylinders, stretchers, equipped with basic respiratory systems, and a saline administration setup and other special needs. Non-emergency ground ambulances are the most commonly used medical transportation services. Healthcare transportation services are especially useful for a senior citizen.

Transportation system plays an integral part in the entire healthcare industry. The major driving factor for the growth of healthcare transportation services is the growing geriatric population. The elder or disabled people depends on the family, friend or local community organizations for medical needs. Healthcare transportation is playing a big role in helping individuals like elderly or disabled people in need of traveling comfortably to and from one place. In 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13 percent of the global population. Apart from this, increased demand for improved and value-based patient care also drives the growth of healthcare transportation services market. Additionally, the growth of IT infrastructure in healthcare contributors to the growth of the Healthcare Transportation Services Market. Specialized software is designed for service providers for their schedules, to find the right transport service and appropriate trips. However, lack of investment and the high maintenance cost of vehicles for transportation hampers the growth of the market. Going further, growing awareness related to the use of drones that deliver automated external defibrillators to cardiac arrest is anticipated to create growth opportunities for healthcare transportation services market over the forecast period.

Among the geography, North America has the largest share for healthcare transportations services market. The rise in expenditure power of government on healthcare facilities is a major factor fuelling the demand of healthcare transportation services market. North America has a very high standard in the medical industry for the treatment and very large network of the hospital use healthcare transportation services for emergency and non-emergency patients transport. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population.

Market Segmentation by Type, And End User

The report on global healthcare transportation services market covers segments such as type, and end user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include non-emergency medical transportation, emergency medical transportation, and transportation interpreters. On the basis of the end user, the sub-markets include non-emergency medical transportation, emergency medical transportation, and transportation interpreters.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, ATS Healthcare Solutions, DHL Healthcare, American Medical Response, Logisticare, ProHealth Care, ARAMARK Healthcare, Crothall Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare, and Watts Healthcare.