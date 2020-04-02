Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market 2019 – Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries
MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.
The historical development trajectory of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.
According to the report, the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.
Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.
The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.
The list of key players in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market currently includes –
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
The Scotts Company
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio Inc.
Weathermatic.
Gilmour
Orbit
Skydrop
Raindrip
Gardena
The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market based on the categories of type and applications.
Based on types, the market can be divided into-
By Type
Weather-based Controller
Sensor-based Controller
By Product
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
Based on applications, the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market can be segmented into –
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Golf
Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.
