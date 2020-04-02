Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Medical Gas Analyzer Market (by type (multiple, and single gas analyzer), equipment (monitoring, vacuum systems, regulators, and concentrators), application (laboratory use, respiratory diseases, cryotherapy, and anesthesia), end users (academic research institutes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and diagnostic centers), technology (electrochemical, infrared, and optical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Gas Analyzer. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Gas Analyzer cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Gas Analyzer growth factors.

The forecast Medical Gas Analyzer Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Gas Analyzer on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global medical gas analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical gas analyzers are devices used for determining, measuring qualitative and quantitative configuration of pure medical gases or to blend medical gases. The most widely used gases in hospitals and health care industries are oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide. This analyzer includes instruments and equipment such as vacuum systems, monitoring systems such as alarms and monitors, regulators, fluidics such as valves and pumps, sealing solutions. These instruments examine the concentration of medical gases such as oxygen-nitrous oxide along with their purities and impurities and other organic and inorganic impurities, in the medical gases. There are two types of medical gas analyzer used to analyses medical gases; they are multiple gas analyzer and Single gas analyzer.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases, and a growing number of patients treated in ICUs are driving the growth of the medical gas analyzers market. Furthermore, the growing number of hospitals and healthcare reforms and new technological development such as infrared sensor technology, paramagnetic, and electrochemical are also some of the boosting factors for this market. Besides, companies are spending more on R&D activities in order to measure trace levels of gases in the health care industry. Additionally, the presences of ambulatory surgical centers that are essentially prepared with medical gas analyzers are fueling the market growth. However, rising incidence of respiratory diseases due to the growing geriatric population is creating an opportunity for the upcoming year. On the other side, lack of standardization to meet accurate and specific needs in the healthcare sector is limiting the growth of medical gas analyzers market.

In terms of geographies, North America is expected to lead the global medical gas analyzers. Factors such as the adoption of new technology and advanced healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this market in the North America region. Further, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing air pollution specifically in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Market Segmentation by Type, Equipment, Application, End User, and Technology

The report on global medical gas analyzer market covers segments such as type, equipment, application, end user, and technology. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include multiple gas analyzer and single gas analyzer. On the basis of equipment, the sub-markets include monitoring systems, vacuum systems, flow meters, regulators, and concentrators. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include laboratory use, respiratory diseases, cryotherapy, cardiovascular diseases, and anesthesia. On the basis of the end user, the sub-markets include academic research institutes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include electrochemical, infrared, and optical.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Fluke Inc, TSI Incorporated, Servomex Group Limited, WITT-GASETECHNIK GmbH & Co KG, Sable Systems International, Critical Environment Technologies Canada Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Maxtec LLC, GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS (UK) LTD., and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

