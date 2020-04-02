GLOBAL MOBILE GAME MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Tencent
- EA
- Zynga
- King
- Take-Two
- Sony
- Baidu
- Alibaba
- Foxconn
- Glu
- Nintendo
- Bandai Namoco
- Ubisoft
- Sega
- Supercell
- Rovio
- Taito
- Frozen Star Studios
- Hipster Whale
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Console Game
- Online Game
Market segment by Application, split into
- Entertainment
- Education
- Electronic Sports
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Game are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Console Game
1.4.3 Online Game
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Game Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Electronic Sports
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Game Market Size
2.2 Mobile Game Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Game Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Game Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Game Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Game Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Game Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Game Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Game Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Game Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobile Game Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Tencent
12.1.1 Tencent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.2 EA
12.2.1 EA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.2.4 EA Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EA Recent Development
12.3 Zynga
12.3.1 Zynga Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.3.4 Zynga Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Zynga Recent Development
12.4 King
12.4.1 King Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.4.4 King Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 King Recent Development
12.5 Take-Two
12.5.1 Take-Two Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.5.4 Take-Two Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Take-Two Recent Development
12.6 Sony
12.6.1 Sony Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.6.4 Sony Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sony Recent Development
12.7 Baidu
12.7.1 Baidu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.7.4 Baidu Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.8 Alibaba
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.9 Facebook
12.9.1 Facebook Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.9.4 Facebook Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.10 Foxconn
12.10.1 Foxconn Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Game Introduction
12.10.4 Foxconn Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Foxconn Recent Development
12.11 Glu
12.12 Nintendo
12.13 Bandai Namoco
12.14 Ubisoft
12.15 Sega
12.16 Supercell
12.17 Rovio
12.18 Taito
12.19 Frozen Star Studios
12.20 Hipster Whale
