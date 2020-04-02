GLOBAL MOBILE GAME MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Game Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Mobile Game Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tencent

EA

Zynga

King

Take-Two

Sony

Baidu

Alibaba

Facebook

Foxconn

Glu

Nintendo

Bandai Namoco

Ubisoft

Sega

Supercell

Rovio

Taito

Frozen Star Studios

Hipster Whale

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Console Game

Online Game

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Education

Electronic Sports

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Game are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Console Game

1.4.3 Online Game

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Game Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Electronic Sports

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Game Market Size

2.2 Mobile Game Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Game Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Game Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Game Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Game Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Game Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Game Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Game Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Game Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Game Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Tencent

12.1.1 Tencent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.2 EA

12.2.1 EA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.2.4 EA Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 EA Recent Development

12.3 Zynga

12.3.1 Zynga Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.3.4 Zynga Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zynga Recent Development

12.4 King

12.4.1 King Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.4.4 King Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 King Recent Development

12.5 Take-Two

12.5.1 Take-Two Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.5.4 Take-Two Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Take-Two Recent Development

12.6 Sony

12.6.1 Sony Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.6.4 Sony Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sony Recent Development

12.7 Baidu

12.7.1 Baidu Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.7.4 Baidu Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.8 Alibaba

12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.9 Facebook

12.9.1 Facebook Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.9.4 Facebook Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.10 Foxconn

12.10.1 Foxconn Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Game Introduction

12.10.4 Foxconn Revenue in Mobile Game Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Foxconn Recent Development

12.11 Glu

12.12 Nintendo

12.13 Bandai Namoco

12.14 Ubisoft

12.15 Sega

12.16 Supercell

12.17 Rovio

12.18 Taito

12.19 Frozen Star Studios

12.20 Hipster Whale

Continuous…

