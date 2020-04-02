Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market (by station type (cng, lng), application (transportation, energy, domestic cooking gas)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure growth factors.

The forecast Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The natural gas infrastructure system comprises of a network of buried transmission, gathering and local distribution pipelines, natural gas processing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and storage facilities. A natural gas vehicle uses compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas fuel instead of petroleum and diesel fuel, providing significant reductions in greenhouse gas and air pollution, when utilizing clean renewable fuels. The use of natural gas as a vehicular fuel is expected to reduce the dependence of countries on the imports of crude oil. Thus, the use of natural gas as vehicular fuel appreciates support from the governments of various countries. This is also expected to increase the number of natural gas vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market. Moreover, large number of benefits such as low cost, non-toxic nature have large demand for natural gas as a vehicular fuel.

On the other hand, governments of various countries are promoting the use of clean fuel (in vehicles) by reducing the fuel duty on cleaner fuels such as LNG and CNG. Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) are similar to gasoline or diesel vehicles with regard to power, acceleration, and cruising speed. The driving range of NGVs is generally less than that of comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles because, with natural gas, less overall energy content can be stored in the same size tank. This in turn is fuelling the growth of the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market. Furthermore, the use of natural gas is safer for the environment and human health as it does not emit harmful gases, which is the case with petrol and diesel. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market in the coming years.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market due to the availability of huge natural gas reserves in this region. With the strong support from the Government of China and active participation from industry players, high demand for Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market can be anticipated in future. Application of natural gas as a transportation fuel in Asia Pacific offers many advantages such as supply security, reduced crude oil imports, and fuel subsidies, low cost of energy, and employment opportunities.

Market Segmentation by

The report on global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market covers segments such as, station type and applications. On the basis of station type the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market is categorized into cng and lng. On the basis of applications the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market is categorized into transportation, energy and domestic cooking gas.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Marketsuch as, Apache Corporation, Blu LNG, Cryostar SAS, Trillium CNG, Gazprom, PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, ENN Energy Holdings Limited and GNC Galileo.

