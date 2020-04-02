Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Production Tubing (OCTG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Production Tubing (OCTG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Production Tubing (OCTG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/586490

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik (Kanthal)

Tejas Tubular

Tenaris

Jindal Pipes

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

EVRAZ

​Vallourec

TMK

ChelPipe

JFE Steel

IPSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

BENTELER

SeAH Steel

Saudi Steel Pipe

Weir

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Duplex Stainless Steel

Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

Hyper-Duplex Stainless Steel

High Alloy Stainless Steel

Segment by Application

Oil

Gas

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Production Tubing (OCTG)

1.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2.4 Hyper-Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2.5 High Alloy Stainless Steel

1.3 Production Tubing (OCTG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Gas

1.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Production

3.4.1 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Production Tubing (OCTG) Business

7.1 Sandvik (Kanthal)

7.1.1 Sandvik (Kanthal) Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandvik (Kanthal) Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tejas Tubular

7.2.1 Tejas Tubular Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tejas Tubular Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tenaris

7.3.1 Tenaris Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tenaris Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jindal Pipes

7.4.1 Jindal Pipes Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jindal Pipes Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

7.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 EVRAZ

7.6.1 EVRAZ Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 EVRAZ Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ​Vallourec

7.7.1 ​Vallourec Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ​Vallourec Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TMK

7.8.1 TMK Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TMK Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ChelPipe

7.9.1 ChelPipe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ChelPipe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 JFE Steel

7.10.1 JFE Steel Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 JFE Steel Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 IPSCO

7.12 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.13 BENTELER

7.14 SeAH Steel

7.15 Saudi Steel Pipe

7.16 Weir

8 Production Tubing (OCTG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Production Tubing (OCTG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Production Tubing (OCTG)

8.4 Production Tubing (OCTG) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Production Tubing (OCTG) Distributors List

9.3 Production Tubing (OCTG) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Production Tubing (OCTG) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/586490

About Us

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,

E182AN, United Kingdom

Call: +44 20 3286 1546