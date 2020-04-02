Global Riser Tubes Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Riser Tubes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Riser Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Riser Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik (Kanthal)

H.C. Starck

Blasch Precision Ceramics

Nabertherm

3M

Holman

Thordon Bearings

International Syalons

Pyrotek

CCPI Europe

Mattson/Witt Precision Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Duplex Stainless Steel

Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

Segment by Application

Underground

Subsea

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Riser Tubes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Riser Tubes

1.2 Riser Tubes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

1.3 Riser Tubes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Riser Tubes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Underground

1.3.3 Subsea

1.3 Global Riser Tubes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Riser Tubes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Riser Tubes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Riser Tubes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Riser Tubes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Riser Tubes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Riser Tubes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Riser Tubes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Riser Tubes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Riser Tubes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Riser Tubes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Riser Tubes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Riser Tubes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Riser Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Riser Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Riser Tubes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Riser Tubes Production

3.4.1 North America Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Riser Tubes Production

3.5.1 Europe Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Riser Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Riser Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Riser Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Riser Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Riser Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Riser Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Riser Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Riser Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Riser Tubes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Riser Tubes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Riser Tubes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Riser Tubes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Riser Tubes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Riser Tubes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Riser Tubes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Riser Tubes Business

7.1 Sandvik (Kanthal)

7.1.1 Sandvik (Kanthal) Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandvik (Kanthal) Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 H.C. Starck

7.2.1 H.C. Starck Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 H.C. Starck Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics

7.3.1 Blasch Precision Ceramics Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nabertherm

7.4.1 Nabertherm Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nabertherm Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 3M Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Holman

7.6.1 Holman Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Holman Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Thordon Bearings

7.7.1 Thordon Bearings Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Thordon Bearings Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 International Syalons

7.8.1 International Syalons Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 International Syalons Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Pyrotek

7.9.1 Pyrotek Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Pyrotek Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CCPI Europe

7.10.1 CCPI Europe Riser Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Riser Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CCPI Europe Riser Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mattson/Witt Precision Products

8 Riser Tubes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Riser Tubes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Riser Tubes

8.4 Riser Tubes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Riser Tubes Distributors List

9.3 Riser Tubes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Riser Tubes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Riser Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Riser Tubes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Riser Tubes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Riser Tubes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Riser Tubes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Riser Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Riser Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Riser Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Riser Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Riser Tubes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Riser Tubes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

