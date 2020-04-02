Global Umbilical Tubes Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Umbilical Tubes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Umbilical Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Umbilical Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik (Kanthal)

Tenaris

Vallourec

Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

Webco

Fine Tubes

Salem Tube

Tubacex

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Meilong Tube

DM Special Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

Hyper-Duplex Stainless Steel

Segment by Application

Offshore Oil Country Tubular Goods

Line Pipes

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Umbilical Tubes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Umbilical Tubes

1.2 Umbilical Tubes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Super-Duplex Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Hyper-Duplex Stainless Steel

1.3 Umbilical Tubes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Umbilical Tubes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Offshore Oil Country Tubular Goods

1.3.3 Line Pipes

1.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Umbilical Tubes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Umbilical Tubes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Umbilical Tubes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Umbilical Tubes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Umbilical Tubes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Umbilical Tubes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Umbilical Tubes Production

3.4.1 North America Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Umbilical Tubes Production

3.5.1 Europe Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Umbilical Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Umbilical Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Umbilical Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Umbilical Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Umbilical Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Umbilical Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Umbilical Tubes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Umbilical Tubes Business

7.1 Sandvik (Kanthal)

7.1.1 Sandvik (Kanthal) Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandvik (Kanthal) Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tenaris

7.2.1 Tenaris Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tenaris Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Vallourec

7.3.1 Vallourec Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Vallourec Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

7.4.1 Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Webco

7.5.1 Webco Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Webco Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fine Tubes

7.6.1 Fine Tubes Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fine Tubes Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Salem Tube

7.7.1 Salem Tube Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Salem Tube Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tubacex

7.8.1 Tubacex Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tubacex Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.9.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Meilong Tube

7.10.1 Meilong Tube Umbilical Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Umbilical Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Meilong Tube Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 DM Special Steel

8 Umbilical Tubes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Umbilical Tubes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Umbilical Tubes

8.4 Umbilical Tubes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Umbilical Tubes Distributors List

9.3 Umbilical Tubes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Umbilical Tubes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Umbilical Tubes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Umbilical Tubes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Umbilical Tubes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

