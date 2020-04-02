Growing Internet Penetration across Globe Fuel Demand for Retail Digital Transformation Market

The impact of technological advancements can be seen on almost every business sector. Digital transformation of retail sector is one such example of it. Retail sector has seen a significant transformation on the account of prevailing social media, tablets, smartphones, and other medium.

A few factor responsible for the growth of the global retail digital transformation market are as follows –

The advancement in the shipping service and other factors like safe and secure mode of payment is turning customer’s inclination towards the digital retail is seen in the recent time. This has fueled the global retail digital transformation market. Factors including advanced shipping services and safe and secure modes of payment have raised inclination of customers towards online retail.

One of the important factor responsible for the growth of the global retail digital transformation market is increased usage of smartphone across the globe. The smartphones help in the seamless access of the digital retail platform. Thus propelling the global retail digital transformation market across the globe.

Based on mode of usage, the global retail digital transformation market is segmented into mobile application and website. The enhancement in the broadband internet connection is the one factor increasing the demand of website based retail digital transformation across the globe.

On the basis of geography, the global retail digital transformation market is dominated by North America. This is mainly due to the presence of key players and increasing internet penetration in the region.

Asia Pacific stand second in the global retail digital transformation market. This is mainly on account of changing lifestyle of the people in the region. Apart from this, the rising popularity of e-commerce in the region is also responsible for the growth of the global retail digital transformation market in the region.

