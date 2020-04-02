Hands free Power Liftgate Market Insights and CAGR +15.0% Development Trends 2019-2024: Brose, Volkswagen, Hyundai and more..

Hands free Power Liftgate Market

Hands-free Power Liftga2te is a kind of back door device, the occupants of the vehicle to control tail door opening and closing by pressing/ remoting the key, or using a hand or any object operation in the corresponding region of the liftgate. The hands-free power liftgate also has intelligent anti-trap, height memory function and other functions. This system is manipulative convenient, has many practical advantages for the occupants.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hands-free Power Liftgate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019.

The global production of the Hands-free Power Liftgate is about 730 K units, Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about half of the market share, the second largest region is North America, the north America occupies about 35% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies more than half of the market share, the second largest company is Volkswagen.



Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Brose, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Other

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kicking

Non-kicking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Other

Hands free Power Liftgate Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The largest consumption region is North America, it occupies about 40% market share, the second largest region is the Europe, it occupies about 30% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption rate,

In the last five years, the hands free power Liftgate has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types kicking and non-kicking, the kicking occupies about 85% market share in 2015, in the application region, it mainly used in the SUV, it occupies about 60% market share in 2015; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, China will also have a growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

