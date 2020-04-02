HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “High Performance Computing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

High Performance Computing Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AMD

ATOS

Cisco Systems

Cray

Dell

Fujitsu

HPE

IBM

Intel

Lenovo

Nvidia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Servers

Storage

Networking Devices

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Performance Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Servers

1.4.3 Storage

1.4.4 Networking Devices

1.4.5 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 High Performance Computing Market Size

2.2 High Performance Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High Performance Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 High Performance Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High Performance Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global High Performance Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 High Performance Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High Performance Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High Performance Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AMD

12.1.1 AMD Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.1.4 AMD Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AMD Recent Development

12.2 ATOS

12.2.1 ATOS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.2.4 ATOS Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ATOS Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Cray

12.4.1 Cray Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.4.4 Cray Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cray Recent Development

12.5 Dell

12.5.1 Dell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.5.4 Dell Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dell Recent Development

12.6 Fujitsu

12.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.7 HPE

12.7.1 HPE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.7.4 HPE Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HPE Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 Intel

12.9.1 Intel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.9.4 Intel Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Intel Recent Development

12.10 Lenovo

12.10.1 Lenovo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 High Performance Computing Introduction

12.10.4 Lenovo Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Lenovo Recent Development

12.11 Nvidia

Continuous…

