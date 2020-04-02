Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market: Key Manufactures and Opportunity Analysis 2025

This report presents the worldwide Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hydro turbine generator unit is refers to the generating equipment which converts hydro-energy into electrical energy. It is the main power equipment to generate electric energy in hydropower plants. Hydro turbine generator unit mainly consist of the hydro turbine and generator. The role of the turbine is to transform the energy of water into mechanical energy that will make the generator spin. The generator transforms the mechanical energy into electricity.

The major production regions of hydro turbine generator unit products are China, North America, South America and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of global total. The major output regions are also those areas. Among of these regions, South America and China are the largest regional of new installed capacity, while Europe and North America is mainly used for upgrade of old equipment.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese hydro turbine generator unit Industry has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, except for Harbin Electric and Dongfang Electric, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries companies.The Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market was valued at 7320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9050 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydro Turbine Generator Unit.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Andritz

Alstom(GE)

Voith

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Dongfang Electric

Power Machines

Hitachi Mitsubishi

IMPSA

Zhefu

CME

BHEL

Tianfa

Gilkes

Tianbao

Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Breakdown Data by Type

Pelton Turbine

Turgo Turbine

Crossflow Turbine

Francis Turbine

Kaplan Turbine

Diagonal Turbine

Tubular Turbine

Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Breakdown Data by Application

Impulse Turbines

Reaction Turbines

Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

