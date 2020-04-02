Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market: Key Manufactures and Opportunity Analysis 2025
This report presents the worldwide Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Hydro turbine generator unit is refers to the generating equipment which converts hydro-energy into electrical energy. It is the main power equipment to generate electric energy in hydropower plants. Hydro turbine generator unit mainly consist of the hydro turbine and generator. The role of the turbine is to transform the energy of water into mechanical energy that will make the generator spin. The generator transforms the mechanical energy into electricity.
The major production regions of hydro turbine generator unit products are China, North America, South America and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of global total. The major output regions are also those areas. Among of these regions, South America and China are the largest regional of new installed capacity, while Europe and North America is mainly used for upgrade of old equipment.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese hydro turbine generator unit Industry has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, except for Harbin Electric and Dongfang Electric, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries companies.The Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market was valued at 7320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9050 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydro Turbine Generator Unit.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Andritz
Alstom(GE)
Voith
Toshiba
Harbin Electric
Dongfang Electric
Power Machines
Hitachi Mitsubishi
IMPSA
Zhefu
CME
BHEL
Tianfa
Gilkes
Tianbao
Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Breakdown Data by Type
Pelton Turbine
Turgo Turbine
Crossflow Turbine
Francis Turbine
Kaplan Turbine
Diagonal Turbine
Tubular Turbine
Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Breakdown Data by Application
Impulse Turbines
Reaction Turbines
Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
