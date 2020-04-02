Hydroponics Market | 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2025

Global “Hydroponics Market” Report is a comprehensive study on current state ofHydroponics Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products and segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, which is a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

Along with increased profits from improved yields, the growing demand for exotic, salad crops and increasing need for global food security is expected to drive the market upwards.

BrightFarms

Circle Fresh Farms

Argus Controls

FORMflex

Hortimax

KUBO

Heliospectra

Hydrofarm

Growtainer

Hydrodynamics

AmHydro

LumiGrow

General Hydroponics

Philips

Logiqs

Pegasus Agriculture

Thanet Earth

TerraTech

Valoya

Village Farms

James Foskett Farms

GrowLife

Hydroponics Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Hydroponics Market Segment by Type

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

Hydroponics Market Segment by Application

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

Pepper

Cucumber

Chapter One: Hydroponics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Hydroponics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Hydroponics Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Hydroponics Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Hydroponics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Hydroponics Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydroponics Business

Chapter Eight: Hydroponics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydroponics Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

