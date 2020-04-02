Hydroponics Market | 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2025
Global “Hydroponics Market” Report is a comprehensive study on current state ofHydroponics Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products and segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.
This report focuses on Hydroponics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The global Hydroponics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, which is a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.
Along with increased profits from improved yields, the growing demand for exotic, salad crops and increasing need for global food security is expected to drive the market upwards.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BrightFarms
Circle Fresh Farms
Argus Controls
FORMflex
Hortimax
KUBO
Heliospectra
Hydrofarm
Growtainer
Hydrodynamics
AmHydro
LumiGrow
General Hydroponics
Philips
Logiqs
Pegasus Agriculture
Thanet Earth
TerraTech
Valoya
Village Farms
James Foskett Farms
GrowLife
Hydroponics Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Hydroponics Market Segment by Type
Aggregate Hydroponic System
Liquid Hydroponic Systems
Hydroponics Market Segment by Application
Tomato
Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables
Pepper
Cucumber
