Indonesia Drinking Milk Products Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2023
Fresh milk saw increasing popularity in recent years, although demand may not have been fully met owing to distribution issues – lack of product affordability and access to fresh milk in larger cities proved to be barriers to stronger growth for fresh milk. As such, manufacturers and retailers focused their efforts on improving accessibility to fresh milk, following rapid urbanisation in Indonesia and increasing purchasing power amongst consumers. Over the forecast period, fresh milk is expected…

Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines
Prospects
On-the-go Consumption and Rising Product Availability Drive Demand for Fresh Milk
Milk Alternatives Gains Popularity Due To Increasingly Health-conscious Consumers
Opportunities for Soy Drinks
Competitive Landscape
Nutrifood Indonesia Registers Rapid Growth, Supported by Hilo
Rising Product Availability in Fresh Milk A Possible Challenge To Nutrifood Indonesia Over the Forecast Period
Category Data

Executive Summary
Packaged Food in Indonesia Registers Another Positive Performance in 2018
New Launches Boost Development of Several Categories
Indofood Sukses Makmur Remains the Overall Market Leader
Expansion of Distribution Channels Drives Retail Current Value Sales Growth
Changing Consumer Lifestyles Set To Exert Growing Influence Within Packaged Food
Foodservice Sales To Foodservice Consumer
Foodservice Category Data