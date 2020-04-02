KANBAN SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
Kanban is a visual project and process management technique that uses cards or signals to represent work items. A work item can be a task/process step, a deliverable that requires a sub-set of tasks or a project within a larger project/program. Using kanban cards to represent tasks is helpful when there are lots of moving parts and pieces to a project.
End-Users of Kanban Software can be segmented into two types: Personal Use, SMBs and Large Business Use. Personal Use and SMBs takes a bigger market size of about 66.55% of total global share in 2017, and Large Enterprise segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.
Currently, the market concentration rate is very high. Leading international players include LeanKit, Kanbanize, SwiftKanban, One2Team and some others. LeanKit, SwiftKanban and One2Team are major players in USA market. There are also some small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.
In 2018, the global Kanban Software market size was 110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- LeanKit
- Kanbanize
- SwiftKanban
- One2Team
- Kanbanflow
- Targetprocess
- Kanbanchi
- Trello
- Aha!
- Kanban Tool
- Smartsheet
- Scrumwise
- Kanbanery
- ZenHub
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud-based
- On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
- Large Enterprise
- SMBs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kanban Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
