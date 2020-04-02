Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market – Maintaining and Enhancing the Quality of Packaged Food

The global laser micro perforation equipment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 314,028.1Thousand by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market stood at around 1,303 units in 2017. Europe dominated the laser micro perforation equipment market in 2017, acquiring approximately 40% of market share.

The market in this region witnessed rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people, and rise in awareness among consumers about healthy and fresh products which has fueled the FMCG and retail sectors in Europe. Additionally, the number of retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and local stores has increased in Europe, leading to the rising demand for packaged food.

The global laser micro perforation equipment market is segmented based on laser type, plastic film type, and region. In terms of laser type, Co2 lasers segment acquired the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a faster rate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast perioddue to its widespread application in food packaging and other consumer goods.CO2 lasers offer various benefits over traditional mechanical methods for perforation, scoring, and cutting of the plastic films and other flexible materials that are majorly utilized in the packaging of foods and other consumer goods.

Additionally, increased demand for pouch packaging in various industries, including food & beverage coupled with convenience at a low cost compared to Nd: YAG lasers is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Increased consumer demand for high quality and freshness in packaged foodshas led to the implementation of sophisticated packaging techniquesbased on the application of plastic films.

Polypropylene plastic film dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a faster rate due to its application in the packaging field in the food and beverage industrybecause of its lightweight, hygienic factors. It is utilized majorly in maintaining and enhancing the quality of packaged food.