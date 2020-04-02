LIFI(LIGHT FIDELITY)TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric

Bytelight

Qualcomm.

Panasonic

Fujitsu

Renesas Electronics

Lvx System

Oledcomm

Purelifi Ltd.

Lightbee Corp.

Outstanding Technology

Axrtek

Ibsentelecom Ltd.

Supreme Architecture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Cellular Telecommunication

Security

Augmented reality

Intelligent transportation systems

Underwater Communication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cellular Telecommunication

1.5.3 Security

1.5.4 Augmented reality

1.5.5 Intelligent transportation systems

1.5.6 Underwater Communication

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size

2.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

12.2 General Electric

12.2.1 General Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.3 Bytelight

12.3.1 Bytelight Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Bytelight Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bytelight Recent Development

12.4 Qualcomm.

12.4.1 Qualcomm. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Qualcomm. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Qualcomm. Recent Development

12.5 Panasonic

12.5.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Panasonic Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.6 Fujitsu

12.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.7 Renesas Electronics

12.7.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

12.8 Lvx System

12.8.1 Lvx System Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Lvx System Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Lvx System Recent Development

12.9 Oledcomm

12.9.1 Oledcomm Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Oledcomm Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

12.10 Purelifi Ltd.

12.10.1 Purelifi Ltd. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Purelifi Ltd. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Purelifi Ltd. Recent Development

12.11 Lightbee Corp.

12.12 Outstanding Technology

12.13 Axrtek

12.14 Ibsentelecom Ltd.

12.15 Supreme Architecture

Continuous…

