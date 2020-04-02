LIFI(LIGHT FIDELITY)TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- General Electric
- Bytelight
- Qualcomm.
- Panasonic
- Fujitsu
- Renesas Electronics
- Lvx System
- Oledcomm
- Purelifi Ltd.
- Lightbee Corp.
- Outstanding Technology
- Axrtek
- Ibsentelecom Ltd.
- Supreme Architecture
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Service
Market segment by Application, split into
- Cellular Telecommunication
- Security
- Augmented reality
- Intelligent transportation systems
- Underwater Communication
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Cellular Telecommunication
1.5.3 Security
1.5.4 Augmented reality
1.5.5 Intelligent transportation systems
1.5.6 Underwater Communication
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size
2.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development
12.2 General Electric
12.2.1 General Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.3 Bytelight
12.3.1 Bytelight Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Bytelight Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bytelight Recent Development
12.4 Qualcomm.
12.4.1 Qualcomm. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Qualcomm. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Qualcomm. Recent Development
12.5 Panasonic
12.5.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Panasonic Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.6 Fujitsu
12.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.7 Renesas Electronics
12.7.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
12.8 Lvx System
12.8.1 Lvx System Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Lvx System Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lvx System Recent Development
12.9 Oledcomm
12.9.1 Oledcomm Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Oledcomm Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Oledcomm Recent Development
12.10 Purelifi Ltd.
12.10.1 Purelifi Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Purelifi Ltd. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Purelifi Ltd. Recent Development
12.11 Lightbee Corp.
12.12 Outstanding Technology
12.13 Axrtek
12.14 Ibsentelecom Ltd.
12.15 Supreme Architecture
Continuous…
