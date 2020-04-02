Lithium-ion Battery Market Soars Wings with Increased Innovations

The global lithium-ion battery market is witnessing robust demand by increasing innovations related to their productivity and longer life. Additionally, growing demand for clean energy in the automobile sector is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the invention of a wide range of smart gadgets and growing acceptance of digital way of life are expected to further drive the global lithium-ion market. Based on these drivers, the market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2016 – 2024. The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach US$77.42 bn valuation by 2024 end.

Other important factors driving growth are mentioned below:

Growing use of smartphones and increasing innovations in the market are expected to drive up the sales of 5– 25 Wh lithium-ion battery.

Increasing prominence of lithium-ion batteries in solar grids is also expected to drive demand. The use of these grids is expanding across industries and in households as well.

On Feb 18, 2019, the U.S. government announced its plans to recycle lithium-ion batteries from various sources. The move is expected to smoothen shortfalls in supply and bring price stability in the lithium-ion battery market.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=251