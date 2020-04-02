LIVE VIDEO STREAMING SERVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Live Video Streaming Services Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Amazon Instant Video
- Playstation Vue
- Sling Orange
- Crackle
- Funny or Die
- Twitch
- Vevo
- HBO Now
- YouTube TV
- IQIYI
- Youku
- Acorn TV
- CBS All Access
- DirectTV Now
- FuboTV Premier
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Subscription fee lower than $10/month
- Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
- Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Market segment by Application, split into
- Age below 20
- Age Between 20-40
- Age Higher than 40
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size
2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Live Video Streaming Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Live Video Streaming Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Netflix
12.1.1 Netflix Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.1.4 Netflix Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Netflix Recent Development
12.2 Hulu
12.2.1 Hulu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.2.4 Hulu Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hulu Recent Development
12.3 Amazon Instant Video
12.3.1 Amazon Instant Video Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Instant Video Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Amazon Instant Video Recent Development
12.4 Playstation Vue
12.4.1 Playstation Vue Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.4.4 Playstation Vue Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Playstation Vue Recent Development
12.5 Sling Orange
12.5.1 Sling Orange Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.5.4 Sling Orange Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sling Orange Recent Development
12.6 Crackle
12.6.1 Crackle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.6.4 Crackle Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Crackle Recent Development
12.7 Funny or Die
12.7.1 Funny or Die Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.7.4 Funny or Die Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Funny or Die Recent Development
12.8 Twitch
12.8.1 Twitch Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.8.4 Twitch Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Twitch Recent Development
12.9 Vevo
12.9.1 Vevo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.9.4 Vevo Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vevo Recent Development
12.10 HBO Now
12.10.1 HBO Now Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.10.4 HBO Now Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 HBO Now Recent Development
12.11 YouTube TV
12.12 IQIYI
12.13 Youku
12.14 Acorn TV
12.15 CBS All Access
12.16 DirectTV Now
12.17 FuboTV Premier
Continuous…
