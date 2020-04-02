LIVE VIDEO STREAMING SERVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Live Video Streaming Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Live Video Streaming Services Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Netflix

Hulu

Amazon Instant Video

Playstation Vue

Sling Orange

Crackle

Funny or Die

Twitch

Vevo

HBO Now

YouTube TV

IQIYI

Youku

Acorn TV

CBS All Access

DirectTV Now

FuboTV Premier

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subscription fee lower than $10/month

Subscription fee between $10-$20/month

Subscription fee between $20-$30/month

Market segment by Application, split into

Age below 20

Age Between 20-40

Age Higher than 40

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Subscription fee lower than $10/month

1.4.3 Subscription fee between $10-$20/month

1.4.4 Subscription fee between $20-$30/month

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Age below 20

1.5.3 Age Between 20-40

1.5.4 Age Higher than 40

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size

2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Live Video Streaming Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Live Video Streaming Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Netflix

12.1.1 Netflix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.1.4 Netflix Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Netflix Recent Development

12.2 Hulu

12.2.1 Hulu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.2.4 Hulu Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hulu Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Instant Video

12.3.1 Amazon Instant Video Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Instant Video Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Amazon Instant Video Recent Development

12.4 Playstation Vue

12.4.1 Playstation Vue Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.4.4 Playstation Vue Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Playstation Vue Recent Development

12.5 Sling Orange

12.5.1 Sling Orange Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.5.4 Sling Orange Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sling Orange Recent Development

12.6 Crackle

12.6.1 Crackle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.6.4 Crackle Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Crackle Recent Development

12.7 Funny or Die

12.7.1 Funny or Die Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.7.4 Funny or Die Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Funny or Die Recent Development

12.8 Twitch

12.8.1 Twitch Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.8.4 Twitch Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Twitch Recent Development

12.9 Vevo

12.9.1 Vevo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.9.4 Vevo Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Vevo Recent Development

12.10 HBO Now

12.10.1 HBO Now Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction

12.10.4 HBO Now Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 HBO Now Recent Development

12.11 YouTube TV

12.12 IQIYI

12.13 Youku

12.14 Acorn TV

12.15 CBS All Access

12.16 DirectTV Now

12.17 FuboTV Premier

Continuous…

