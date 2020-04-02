LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Travel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Luxury Travel Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Travel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Customized and Private Vacation

1.4.3 Adventure and Safari

1.4.4 Cruise/Ship Expedition

1.4.5 Small Group Journey

1.4.6 Celebration and Special Event

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby Boomers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxury Travel Market Size

2.2 Luxury Travel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxury Travel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Luxury Travel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Luxury Travel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Luxury Travel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Travel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Travel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Luxury Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Luxury Travel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Travel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Luxury Travel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 TUI Group

12.1.1 TUI Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.1.4 TUI Group Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 TUI Group Recent Development

12.2 Thomas Cook Group

12.2.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.2.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development

12.3 Jet2 Holidays

12.3.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.3.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development

12.4 Cox & Kings Ltd

12.4.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.4.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development

12.5 Lindblad Expeditions

12.5.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.5.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development

12.6 Travcoa

12.6.1 Travcoa Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.6.4 Travcoa Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Travcoa Recent Development

12.7 Scott Dunn

12.7.1 Scott Dunn Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.7.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development

12.8 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

12.8.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.8.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development

12.9 Micato Safaris

12.9.1 Micato Safaris Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.9.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development

12.10 Tauck

12.10.1 Tauck Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Luxury Travel Introduction

12.10.4 Tauck Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Tauck Recent Development

12.11 Al Tayyar

12.12 Backroads

12.13 Zicasso

12.14 Exodus Travels

12.15 Butterfield & Robinson

Continuous…

