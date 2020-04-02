LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- TUI Group
- Thomas Cook Group
- Jet2 Holidays
- Cox & Kings Ltd
- Lindblad Expeditions
- Travcoa
- Scott Dunn
- Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
- Micato Safaris
- Tauck
- Al Tayyar
- Backroads
- Zicasso
- Exodus Travels
- Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Customized and Private Vacation
- Adventure and Safari
- Cruise/Ship Expedition
- Small Group Journey
- Celebration and Special Event
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Millennial
- Generation X
- Baby Boomers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Travel are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Customized and Private Vacation
1.4.3 Adventure and Safari
1.4.4 Cruise/Ship Expedition
1.4.5 Small Group Journey
1.4.6 Celebration and Special Event
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Millennial
1.5.3 Generation X
1.5.4 Baby Boomers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Luxury Travel Market Size
2.2 Luxury Travel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Luxury Travel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Luxury Travel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Luxury Travel Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Luxury Travel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Travel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Luxury Travel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Luxury Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Luxury Travel Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Travel Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Luxury Travel Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Luxury Travel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 TUI Group
12.1.1 TUI Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.1.4 TUI Group Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 TUI Group Recent Development
12.2 Thomas Cook Group
12.2.1 Thomas Cook Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.2.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Development
12.3 Jet2 Holidays
12.3.1 Jet2 Holidays Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.3.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Jet2 Holidays Recent Development
12.4 Cox & Kings Ltd
12.4.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.4.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Development
12.5 Lindblad Expeditions
12.5.1 Lindblad Expeditions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.5.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Development
12.6 Travcoa
12.6.1 Travcoa Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.6.4 Travcoa Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Travcoa Recent Development
12.7 Scott Dunn
12.7.1 Scott Dunn Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.7.4 Scott Dunn Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Scott Dunn Recent Development
12.8 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
12.8.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.8.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Micato Safaris
12.9.1 Micato Safaris Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.9.4 Micato Safaris Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Micato Safaris Recent Development
12.10 Tauck
12.10.1 Tauck Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Luxury Travel Introduction
12.10.4 Tauck Revenue in Luxury Travel Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Tauck Recent Development
12.11 Al Tayyar
12.12 Backroads
12.13 Zicasso
12.14 Exodus Travels
12.15 Butterfield & Robinson
Continuous…
