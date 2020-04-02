Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

We defines managed hybrid cloud hosting (MHCH) as a standardized, productized offering that combines a cloud-enabled system infrastructure platform consisting of a pool of compute, network and storage hardware with cloud infrastructure framework software to facilitate self-service and rapid provisioning. In addition to offering this service from cloud infrastructure located in its own data center, the provider must offer a choice of using a hyperscale public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider or an Asian country-specific, large-scale IaaS provider. The infrastructure platform should be located both in a service provider’s data center for the cloud-enabled system infrastructure (CESI) platform and in an Asia country for the public IaaS platform. It also requires the use of a standardized deployment across all service provider customers and leverages a single codebase.

In 2018, the global Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Tata Communications

Rackspace

Datapipe

Sify

NTT Communications

NxtGen

BT

CtrlS Datacenters

CenturyLink

Dimension Data (NTT Communications)

Fujitsu

Singtel

Telstra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

