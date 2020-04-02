Massive MIMO Technology Market – Top by LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G Technolgy etc

Massive MIMO Technology Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026. Advancements in 4.5G technology, improved SNR (signal to noise ratio) and link reliability and expected launch of 5Gin 2019 are primary factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

With significant advancements in wireless communication technologies, the world is becoming more connected. There are already strategies and projects in place for smart cities, self-driving cars are on the horizon, social media has grown at a vast scale, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and solutions are taking off. Significant adoption of 4G LTE in all these arenas is generating tremendous amounts of data and the expected launch of 5G is poised to connect billions of devices in the coming years.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of well-established market players such as ZTE Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Also, the growth is fueled by significant economies such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, players from the region are establishing partnerships with various local players for market expansion as well as technology advancement.

For instance, ZTE Corporation has been teaming up with various regional players and network operators for 5G trials. In October 2017, ZTE, in collaboration with Japanese carrier SoftBank Group Corp, achieved 1Gbps topmost data rate speed in pre-5G, a Massive MIMO (multiple in multiple out) trial. Additionally, in February 2017, ZTE, in partnership with Smartfren, successfully completed Pre5G Massive MIMO tests at Teras Kota shopping mall in Jakarta.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major players operating in the Massive MIMO technology market, profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiling.

Various players in the market are collaborating with other players to boost the massive MIMO deployment. In February 2018, Blue Danube Systems teamed up with Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG to speed up the adoption of Massive MIMO technology solutions