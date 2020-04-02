Metabolomics Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$ 2.49 Bn by 2024

Metabolomics is an omics sciences in systems biology and involves global valuation and validation of endogenous metabolites inside a biological system. With the technological advances in molecular biology, there has been significant development in the field of metabolomics. The developments analytical equipment and software have backed the development of metabolomics field. Similarly, increasing metabolomics research funding and government initiatives is a major driver for the growth of this market. Metabolomics science is used widely in biomarker discovery and drug assessment. Thus, the rapid development experienced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is supporting the growth of the metabolomics market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals in metabolomics science is expected to hamper the growth of the metabolomics market. Moreover, low adoption of advanced metabolomics products is the other factor deterring the growth of the metabolomics market.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metabolomics-market.html

Metabolomics is gaining importance as a tool in the life sciences since it is a relatively fast and precise technique that can be applied with either a particular focus or in an overall manner to gain new knowledge about biological systems. This research study analyzes the market for metabolomics in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). For the research, 2015 has been considered as the base year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2016 to 2024. The global metabolomics market is segmented into three segments as technique, applications, and geography. The market by technique is further divided as separation techniques and detection techniques. Separation techniques includes study of gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC). The HPLC accounted for the highest share of metabolomics market by technique. Detection technique includes nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), mass spectrometry (MS) and others. The market by application includes drug assessment, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, clinical toxicology and others. The market by geography is divided into five regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=903

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. Porter’s five forces analysis provides information about the competitiveness of the industry. Moreover, the market attractiveness and competitive landscape provided in the market overview gives information about the lucrative markets for investment and major players in this market, respectively. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=903

Major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.(Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Metabolon, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), and Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com