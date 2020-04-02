Micro Powder Market 2019-2024: BASF, Clariant, BYK, Micro Powders, Inc., Lubrizol, Michelman,Mitsui Chemicals, Elementis Specialties, NanJing Tianshi, New Material Technologies, Celanese, Shamrock Chemicals Corporation, Lawter and A.H.A International

Micro Powders industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and China. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 30.61% of the total value of global Micro Powders in 2015. BASF is the world leading manufacturer in global Micro Powders market with the market share of 4.77% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Micro Powders market managed to increase sales by 2.27% to 2325.60 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Micro Powders performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Micronized waxes enhance the performance of water-based, solvent borne and powder coating formulations. Highly efficient, these waxes are used as process aids and improve many coating and ink properties, including: scratch and mar resistance, lubricity, block resistance, release, and matting.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: BASF, Clariant, BYK, Micro Powders, Inc., Lubrizol, Michelman,Mitsui Chemicals, Elementis Specialties, NanJing Tianshi, New Material Technologies, Celanese, Shamrock Chemicals Corporation, Lawter and A.H.A International.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micro Powder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Micro Powder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PE

PP

Others

Segmentation by application:

Paints& Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micro Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Micro Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

