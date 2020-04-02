Mobile Marketing Platforms Market: Landscape & Growth Prospect 2025

We identifies two types of mobile marketing platforms: (1) Multichannel marketing hubs (MMH) with native mobile marketing capabilities: Offer mobile marketing as part of a broader marketing cloud. These vendors deliver a range of engagement and analytics capabilities for mobile web and mobile applications. They offer native mobile marketing capabilities, but may also partner with third parties to support capabilities around delivery, monetization and measurement. (2) Purpose-built mobile marketing platforms: Enable direct-marketing engagement capabilities including SMS campaign design, delivery and reporting, push-notification and in-app messaging, and mobile-wallet integration. Additionally, these solutions can link to existing marketing platforms, such as email and social marketing. Note that analysts may need to update the market definition as they progress through the research process. You will be explicitly notified of the change(s) should they need to happen

In 2018, the global Mobile Marketing Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Marketing Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Marketing Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vibes

Localytics

Urban Airship

Leanplum

Pyze

IMImobile

Swrve

MoEngage

Salesforce

Sailthru

Braze

IBM

SessionM

Oracle

TUNE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)

Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

iOS

Android

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

