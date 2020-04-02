Moving Boxes: Market Dynamics| Changing lifestyle & Rising Trend of population Migration

Moving Boxes Market: Introduction

Rising worldwide population migration and globalization are influencing the demand for moving boxes. Working class as well as students often shift their residence to new places and so they also need to move their belongings from one place to another place often. Moving boxes are generally made of corrugated boxes with or without handles. Easy to carry and lightweight properties make them consumers first choice. One can find large varieties of moving boxes according to their packaging needs. Moving boxes are manufactured by paper and paperboard packaging products manufacturers.

Moving boxes market is highly driven by urbanization, population migration, etc. In emerging economies working class as well as students move to other cities and towns in search of new jobs or education purpose. This trend is highly visible in India, South Africa, Nigeria and China. This growing trend is increasingly pushing the demand for moving boxes market. Moving boxes market is expected to grow at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over forecast period.

Moving Boxes: Market Dynamics

Changing lifestyle and rising trend of population migration in emerging economies is expected to drive the global moving boxes market. Compared to conventional corrugated boxes and folding cartons, moving boxes differ in size, shape and design, because these are intended for storage as well as transportation of goods from one place to another unlike corrugated boxes and folding cartons. Corrugated boxes and folding cartons are basically intended for storage purpose. Moving boxes are available in many sizes and shapes which exactly match packaging needs of consumers. Household as well as personal belongings like TV, computer, cloths, bed, kitchen wares, etc. can be conveniently packed and transported from one place to another place. Increasing penetration of moving boxes in Latin America, Asia and Middle East regions is expected to drive the moving boxes market over forecast period. Rising middle class population, disposable income levels are also expected to drive the global moving boxes market.

Moving Boxes: Market Segmentation

The moving boxes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, by end use and by region. On the basis of product type, the global Moving Boxes market is segmented into:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Cartons

Based on the application, global Moving Boxes market is segmented into:

Household Music Instruments Electronic Goods Kitchen Wares Bed and Furniture Covers Others

Personal Belongings Foot wares Cloths Sports Goods Others



Electronic goods and kitchen wares are expected to be the fastest growing moving boxes segments globally. This is due to the need of extra high protection when moving electronics goods and kitchenware from one place to another place.

Moving Boxes Market: Regional outlook

Moving Boxes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America followed by Western Europe moving boxes market is expected to dominate the global market. Eastern Europe followed by Latin America is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Moving Boxes Market: Key players

Some of the players associated with the global moving boxes market are International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Northwest Paper Box, Salazar Packaging, Inc., Accurate Box Company, Inc., Shanghai DE Printed Box, Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd. Kapstone, West Rock Packaging Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Sappi Limited, DS Smith, Oji Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, Georgia-Pacific, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: