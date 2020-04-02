Nickel Powder Market 2019 New Research Study – Vale, MMC Norilsk Nickel, BHP Billiton Ltd, Xstrata Plc, Anglo American, Sherritt, Jinchuan Group, Jilin Jien Nickel, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Tritrust Industrial and Nizi International

Nickel (atomic symbol: Ni, atomic number: 28) is a Block D, Group 4, Period 4 element with an atomic weight of 58.6934. Nickel Bohr Model. The number of electrons in each of nickel’s shells is [2, 8, 16, 2] and its electron configuration is [Ar] 3d84s2. Nickel was first discovered by Alex Constedt in 1751. The nickel atom has a radius of 124 pm and a Van der Waals radius of 184 pm. In its elemental form, nickel has a lustrous metallic silver appearance. Nickel is a hard and ductile transition metal that is considered corrosion-resistant because of its slow rate of oxidation. Elemental Nickel. Nickel powder is a powder of nickel metal. Nickel powder is gray irregular powder, easily oxidized in moist air. Usually, it can be divided into two types: Carbonyl Nickel Powder and Electrolytic Nickel Powder. It can be widely used in Alloy, Functional Materials, and Electroplate & Battery because of its excellent performance in these fields. Different content of nickel and particle size have huge influence on the price of Nickel powder.

As for the global Nickel Powder industry, the industry structure is not concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers have 42.80% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Vale which has 14.16% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Nickel Powder industry. The manufacturers following MMC Norilsk Nickel, and BHP Billiton Ltd, which respectively has 10.85% and 7.57% market share globally.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Vale, MMC Norilsk Nickel, BHP Billiton Ltd, Xstrata Plc, Anglo American, Sherritt, Jinchuan Group, Jilin Jien Nickel, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Tritrust Industrial and Nizi International.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nickel Powder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Nickel Powder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Carbonyl Nickel Powder

Electrolytic Nickel Powder

Segmentation by application:

Alloy

Functional Materials

Electroplate & Battery

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nickel Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nickel Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nickel Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nickel Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nickel Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

