Nocturia Market: Desmopressin to retain market dominance during the period of forecast

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Nocturia Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026),” the global nocturia market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2017–2026. In 2017, the global market was valued at around US$ 2,500 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation higher than US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Nocturia Market: Segmentation Forecast

The global nocturia market is segmented on the basis of indication type, drug type, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of indication type, the market is segmented into mixed nocturia, low nocturnal bladder capacity, nocturnal polyuria and global polyuria. The low nocturnal bladder capacity segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market value and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the period of forecast. The nocturnal polyuria segment is projected to be the fastest growing and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on drug type the market is segmented as anticholinergic drugs, desmopressin, antibiotics, antispasmodic and others. Desmopressin segment is poised to dominate the global market from a market value perspective. This segment reflected a market share of 31.6% in 2017, however it is expected to lose BPS by the end of the forecasted year.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies is expected to hold major market share and registering CAGR of 8.1% in terms of value, over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of availability. The online pharmacies segment is expected to gain high traction in the coming years and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.4% during the period of forecast.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the MEA. North America region led the nocturia market since past years and is likely to continue to dominate the overall market due to higher awareness and entry of players into the market by launching different products.

Global Nocturia Market: Competitive Assessment

Companies are focusing on collaboration to develop new more effective products. The product type segment of nocturia will be boosted by its higher response rate and increasing research activities for R&D leading to inorganic growth. The global nocturia market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various companies such Allergan, Inc., Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AA Pharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

