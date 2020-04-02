NPWT Devices and Dressings Market is segmented on the basis of Top Manufacturers, Cost Analysis and Applications Till 2027

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on NPWT Devices and Dressings: North America to Retain Dominance, Asia Pacific Identified to be Most Profitable over 2017 – 2027” to its huge collection of research reports.

The US$ 1991.5 Mn global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) Devices And Dressings Market is projected for promising growth over the next 10 years. The global sales of NPWT devices and dressings are likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.1% and reach a value of over US$ 3963 Mn by the end of 2027.

Overview of NPWT Devices and Dressings Market: A rapidly multiplying geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as diabetes, growing awareness among patients, and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures, safe and effective drug delivery, well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models, and constant innovation in wound management domain are targeted at placing the NPWT industry on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Research Methodology of NPWT Devices and Dressings Market

It utilises a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Taxonomy

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Product Type: NPWT Devices, Standalone NPWT Devices, Portable NPWT Devices, Disposable NPWT Devices, NPWT Dressing kits, Foam dressing kit, Gauze dressing kit

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Application: Chronic Wounds, Venous leg ulcers, Diabetic foot ulcers, Pressure ulcers, Acute Wounds, Traumatic wounds, Burn cases, Surgical Procedures

NPWT Devices and Dressings Market By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Home care settings

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilised by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilised to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

