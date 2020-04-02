Operations Intelligence Platforms Market: Demand and Growth Analysis to 2025
We defines the operations intelligence platform as a suite of development and runtime software tools that monitor, alert and support interactive decision making by providing data and analytics about current conditions. These platforms have adapters to receive and send data; event processing logic to detect threats and opportunities; rule processing; analytics; dashboards; alerting facilities; and capabilities to trigger responses in applications, devices or workflow tools. The platforms apply to the operational aspects of a business. Business operations are activities that produce, deliver or directly enable goods, services and information products. Applications built on operations intelligence platforms work at the oversight level; they do not directly control work at a detailed level.
In 2018, the global Operations Intelligence Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Operations Intelligence Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operations Intelligence Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axway (Decision Insight)
Axway (Axway Sentinel)
Bentley Systems International
ClearPriority
DevonWay
Every Angle Software Solutions
Feedzai
Guavus
Intelligent InSites
Interfacing Technologies
Kinaxis
Kofax
Omnivex
OpsVeda
Oversight Systems
Rockshore
SAP
Software AG
Space-Time Insight
SQLstream
VisionWaves
Vitria Technology
XMPro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
0-500 Users
500-1000 Users
Above 1000 Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
