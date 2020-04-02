Operations Intelligence Platforms Market: Demand and Growth Analysis to 2025

We defines the operations intelligence platform as a suite of development and runtime software tools that monitor, alert and support interactive decision making by providing data and analytics about current conditions. These platforms have adapters to receive and send data; event processing logic to detect threats and opportunities; rule processing; analytics; dashboards; alerting facilities; and capabilities to trigger responses in applications, devices or workflow tools. The platforms apply to the operational aspects of a business. Business operations are activities that produce, deliver or directly enable goods, services and information products. Applications built on operations intelligence platforms work at the oversight level; they do not directly control work at a detailed level.

In 2018, the global Operations Intelligence Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Operations Intelligence Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operations Intelligence Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axway (Decision Insight)

Axway (Axway Sentinel)

Bentley Systems International

ClearPriority

DevonWay

Every Angle Software Solutions

Feedzai

Guavus

Intelligent InSites

Interfacing Technologies

Kinaxis

Kofax

Omnivex

OpsVeda

Oversight Systems

Rockshore

SAP

Software AG

Space-Time Insight

SQLstream

VisionWaves

Vitria Technology

XMPro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

0-500 Users

500-1000 Users

Above 1000 Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

