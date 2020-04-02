Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ARMOR Group

Belectric

AGC

Mitsubishi Chemical

Heliatek

Henkel

Solarmer

CSEM Brasil

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

EMD Performance Materials Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

DSSC

P-N Heterojunction Segment by Application

Mobile Phone Charger

Wearable Device

Building

Power Generation

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 DSSC

1.2.3 P-N Heterojunction

1.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone Charger

1.3.3 Wearable Device

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Power Generation

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production

3.4.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business

7.1 ARMOR Group

7.1.1 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Belectric

7.2.1 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AGC

7.3.1 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Heliatek

7.5.1 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solarmer

7.7.1 Solarmer Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solarmer Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CSEM Brasil

7.8.1 CSEM Brasil Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CSEM Brasil Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sumitomo Chemical

7.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Heraeus

7.12 BASF

7.13 DisaSolar

7.14 EMD Performance Materials

8 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

8.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

