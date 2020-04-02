Plastic Strapping Materials Market Application, Segmentation, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Research Report 2019”.

Plastic strapping are available in different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyester and composite. Plastic strapping materials find application in various industries such as food and beverages, automotive, transportation and logistics, building and construction, textile and others.

Plastic strapping materials market has witnessed continuous growth from past three years owing to an economical and secure unitizing solution for strapping as compared to steel strapping. Due to sharp edges of steel strapping, it is difficult to handle manually and can be hazardous to an individual who is engaged in strapping operation. Plastic strapping materials are easy to handle and can be removed or attached manually.

This report focuses on Plastic Strapping Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Strapping Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Plastic Strapping Materials Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Samuel

SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger Holding

J. Maillis Group

FROMM Holding

Market Segment by Products/Types

Polyester

Composite

Polypropylene

The worldwide market for Plastic Strapping Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Plastic Strapping Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Consumer Electronics

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Textile

Transportation and Logistics

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Other Industrial

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

