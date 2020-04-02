Powder Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2026

Powder Coatings Industry 2019

Description:-

The Global Powder Coatings Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.85 billion by 2026.

Shifting trend towards usage of powder coatings in place of PVDF liquid due to higher utilization rates, easy application and lower impact on environment is expected to boost the global powder coatings market over the forecast period. Due to the heavy impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on the environment, various regulatory bodies and governments have implemented strict regulations on the usage of solvent based conventional coatings, which in turn having an effect on the rising demand of powder coatings.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695692-powder-coatings-market-by-resin-types-thermoplastic-thermoset

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Various advantages of using powder coatings including better finishing capabilities and lower thickness of films is also boosting the demand for powder coating across the globe. The thickness of films has a significant effect on the production costs, hence the thinner films cause decreased manufacturing costs for specific application areas including automotive parts, coils, and cans among others. For example, PPG industries has launched a product named Envirocron, which increases the transfer efficiency for applications such as aluminum extrusion and metal furniture among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global powder coatings market followed by Europe. North America is estimated to stay in the third position throughout the forecast period after Asia-Pacific and Europe both in terms of volume and revenue. Growing demand for furniture, growing urbanization and subsequently expanding retail industry is anticipated to be the major driving factors boosting the Asia-Pacific powder coatings market. As per Polaris Market Research, the Asia-Pacific furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026, which is estimated to boost the demand for powder coatings in the region.

The major drivers boosting the global powder coatings market are low negative impact on environment, low film thickness and booming automotive industry among others. Higher maintenance cost is acting as one of the major restraints for the growth of the market. The usage of aluminum extrusions is highly common in North America, specifically in the architecture segment. According to a study conducted by Polaris Market Research, the global architectural coatings market was pegged at USD 47.34 billion in 2015, majority of which includes powder coatings. According to The Asian Development Bank (ADB), 55% of Asian population will be in cities by 2030 and the urban population in Asia has grown by 44 from 2015 to 2017, which is boosting the demand for furniture, cars as well as architecture, which in turn is driving the powder coatings market.

Sherwin-Williams had top the company market share in North America during 2016, followed by PPG Industries. This two companies combined had a share of almost 60% in North America during 2016. While, PPG industries captured over 60% company market share in case of Asia-Pacific during 2016, followed by Nippon. The top players operating in the Europe market are PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Tikkurila, Caparol and Materis among others.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695692-powder-coatings-market-by-resin-types-thermoplastic-thermoset

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Powder Coatings Market Insights

3.1. Powder Coatings– Industry snapshot

3.2. Powder Coatings -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Powder Coatings market dynamics

3.3.1. Powder Coatings– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Powder Coatings Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Powder Coatings Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Powder Coatings Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Powder Coatings market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Powder Coatings market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Powder Coatings Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis Powder Coatings Market Size and Forecast by Resin Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Thermoplastic

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Thermoset

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026 Powder Coatings Market Size and Forecast by Coating Methods

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Fluidized Bed Coating

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.4. Electrostatic Spray Coating

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.5. Flame Spraying

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026 Powder Coatings Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Industry

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Architecture

6.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.3. Furniture

6.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.5. Appliances

6.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.6. Heavy Industries

6.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026 Powder Coatings Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Powder Coatings market by resin type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.2. Powder Coatings market by coating methods, 2017 – 2026

7.2.3. Powder Coatings market by end-use industries, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Powder Coatings market by resin type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.2. Powder Coatings market by coating methods, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.3. Powder Coatings market by end-use industries, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Powder Coatings market by resin type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.2. Powder Coatings market by coating methods, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.3. Powder Coatings market by end-use industries, 2017 – 2026

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695692

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.