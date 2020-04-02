Retro-Reflective Materials Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – 3M(US), Avery Dennison(US), Nippon Carbide Industry (NCI) (Japan), ATSM(US), ORAFOL(Germany), Jinsung Corporation(Korea) and Forecast to 2023

Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market

One of the primary tasks involved in night driving is to identify an object, traffic signs, and other items apparently. The retroreflective material helps in enhancing the conspicuity of objects, signage, vehicle safely marking, traffic visibility, other road safety applications, and high visibility clothing during nighttime. Retroreflectivity is an optical phenomenon which defines the ability of an object to the backward return of light to its source. Retroreflectivity is attained through various reflections within a retro-reflector. It helps the eye observe objects in low light conditions when irradiated by a light source. Thus, retroreflective material improves the contrast of an object for an observer located near to the light source. For the traffic safety systems, the retroreflective material is used for measuring distance, and identify the road signage. Additionally, the retroreflective material is also used to enhance the scanning range of barcode labels in factory settings up to 50 feet away as well as for personal protective equipment to protect against health and safety hazards.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Retro-Reflective Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Based on technology, the retro-reflective materials market has been classified into microprismatic, glass beads, and ceramic beads. The microprismatic segment of the retro-reflective materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. Microprismatic technology is the most demanded technology for the manufacture of retro-reflective materials, owing to the enhanced retro-reflectivity offered by this technology. The growth of the microprismatic segment can be attributed to the high focus of manufacturers on the demand for products offering better retro-reflective property. This has led to the larger market share of the microprismatic technology in the global retro-reflective materials market.

APAC is the largest market for retro-reflective materials, in terms of value. The growth of the retro-reflective materials market in APAC can be attributed to the expansion of the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation industries in this region. The retro-reflective materials market in the APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, in terms of value, owing to the rise in construction projects. The increasing demand for safety construction products for use in the construction & infrastructure industry in the APAC has led to innovations and developments in the industry, making it a growing retro-reflective materials market, globally. Also, the growing automotive & transportation industry in the APAC due to the significant sales of vehicles is expected to further support the demand for retro-reflective materials for conspicuity, & fleet, & vehicle registration of these vehicles.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M(US)

Avery Dennison(US)

Nippon Carbide Industry (NCI) (Japan)

ATSM(US)

ORAFOL(Germany)

Jinsung Corporation(Korea)

Reflomax(Korea)

KIWA Chemical Industries(Japan)

Viz Reflectives(UK)

Daoming Optics & Chemicals(China)

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective(China)

Changzhou Huawei(China)

YSL Reflective Material(China)

Zhejiang Caiyuan Reflecting(China)

Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized(China)

Yangzhou Tonming Reflective(China)

Hefei Every Traffic Safety(China)

Lianxing Reflective(China)

Guangzhou Baiyun Xinda Reflective Material(China)

Zhejiang Ygm Technology(China)

Mntech(Korea)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Microprismatic

Glass Beads

Ceramic Beads

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Traffic Control & Work Zone

Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle Registration

Personal Safety

Others

