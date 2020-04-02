RFID Reader Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on RFID Reader Market Overview Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global RFID Reader market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RFID Reader volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RFID Reader market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader Segment by Application

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 RFID Reader Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RFID Reader

1.2 RFID Reader Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global RFID Reader Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LF RFID Reader

1.2.3 HF RFID Reader

1.2.4 UHF RFID Reader

1.2.5 MW RFID Reader

1.3 RFID Reader Segment by Application

1.3.1 RFID Reader Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global RFID Reader Market by Region

1.3.1 Global RFID Reader Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global RFID Reader Market Size

1.4.1 Global RFID Reader Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global RFID Reader Production (2014-2025)

2 Global RFID Reader Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global RFID Reader Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global RFID Reader Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global RFID Reader Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers RFID Reader Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 RFID Reader Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 RFID Reader Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 RFID Reader Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global RFID Reader Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global RFID Reader Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global RFID Reader Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America RFID Reader Production

3.4.1 North America RFID Reader Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe RFID Reader Production

3.5.1 Europe RFID Reader Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China RFID Reader Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China RFID Reader Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan RFID Reader Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan RFID Reader Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global RFID Reader Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global RFID Reader Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America RFID Reader Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe RFID Reader Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China RFID Reader Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan RFID Reader Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global RFID Reader Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global RFID Reader Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global RFID Reader Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global RFID Reader Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global RFID Reader Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global RFID Reader Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global RFID Reader Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in RFID Reader Business

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Honeywell RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Datalogic

7.2.1 Datalogic RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Datalogic RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Zebra

7.3.1 Zebra RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Zebra RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Impinj

7.4.1 Impinj RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Impinj RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fieg Electronics

7.5.1 Fieg Electronics RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fieg Electronics RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Unitech

7.6.1 Unitech RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Unitech RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ThingMagic

7.7.1 ThingMagic RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ThingMagic RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TSL

7.8.1 TSL RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TSL RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Alien Technology

7.9.1 Alien Technology RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Alien Technology RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mojix

7.10.1 Mojix RFID Reader Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 RFID Reader Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mojix RFID Reader Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AWID

7.12 Cipher Lab

7.13 Invengo Technology

7.14 Sense Technology

7.15 Chafon group

7.16 CSL

7.17 Chinareader

8 RFID Reader Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 RFID Reader Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of RFID Reader

8.4 RFID Reader Industrial Chain Analysis

