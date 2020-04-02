SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market Trends, Demands & Analysis 2019

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis: Proteomics Research Boosts SDS PAGE Demand, APAC to Represent Highly Opportunistic Region over 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Global SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market is poised to see robust growth over the next few years. The US$ 361.9 Mn market will possibly expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over 2017-2025 and attain a value of around US$ 559 Mn. The SDS PAGE market is estimated for 1.6X growth during this eight-year assessment period, predominantly due to soaring research activities in the field of proteomics. Increasing expenditure on life science research activities and a growing number of life science researchers worldwide will also collectively continue to fuel the market growth through to 2025.

Key Players in SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser AG), Lonza Group Ltd, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Abcam Plc, Takara Bio Inc., and Cleaver Scientific Ltd. are some of the key players in the global market for SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis.

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market By Product Type

Gels, Reagents, Instruments, Hand cast Gels, Precast Gels

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market By End-user

Clinical Research, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Government Agencies, Academic Institutes

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market Market Taxonomy: Quick Overview

By product type, gels are likely to represent the largest segment with more than 56% value share in next few years, among which precast gels sub-segment will dominate with a value share of more than 62% by 2025 end. A broadening application base in clinical research will continue to provide traction to gels segment through to 2025. Clinical research will remain the leading segment among end-users, followed by academic institute segment. In 2017, the former registered a revenue share of nearly 43% whereas the latter occupied a share of over 30% in terms of value.

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis market (PAGE) is a common method for separating proteins by electrophoresis. In this method a polyacrylamide gel is used as a support medium and Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) is used to denature the proteins. The method is called as Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE). Electrophoresis is commonly used to separate proteins on the basis of size and or charge. A sample containing target proteins is loaded onto a porous matrix and electric voltage is applied. The proteins in the sample migrate through the matrix at different velocities based on their varying size and charge. The matrix is composed of different materials such as paper, cellulose acetate and different gels such as polyacrylamide, agarose and starch. The SDS PAGE kit contains gel, buffer, dye, electrophoresis equipment and molecular weight markers.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market is technological advancement in molecular research industry. The government funding and support to the research organizations and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is also the additional factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis method is easy and inexpensive method of denaturation and separation of protein and it is anticipated to largely boost the growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market, though the lack of skilled technicians can be the restraint for the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market. Maintaining the high accuracy through the overall procedure which is very critical can limit growth of the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market.

