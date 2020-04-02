Sodium Cyclamate Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Sodium Cyclamate Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Introduction:

Sodium Cyclamate is an artificial sweetener which is 30 to 50 times sweeter than sucrose also known as table sugar. Cyclamate is the sodium or calcium salt of cyclohexanesulfamic acid which is processed by the sulfonation of cyclohexylamine. Sodium Cyclamate s less expensive than most sweeteners, including sucralose, and is stable under heating.Sodium cyclamate has several key advantages like excellent stability, tooth friendly, Synergistic with other sweeteners and it is Complementary with fruit flavors. Sodium Cyclamate’s approval as a sweetener has been controversial in several countries around the world. Initially Sodium Cyclamate was banned in United Kingdom but was approved with limited use level after being re-evaluated by the European Union in 1996.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Segmentation:

Sodium Cyclamate market can be segmented into form, applications and end users.

On the basis of form, Sodium Cyclamate is segmented into liquid, powder and granular form. Among these forms, the powder format of sodium cyclamate is being used in large scale especially in the food industry. As a result, the volume share of powder format is being anticipated to be higher as compared to other format.

On the basis of application, Sodium Cyclamate is segmented into food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Food & Beverage industry is further sub segmented into seasonings and sauces, baked goods, confectionery, canned products, soft drinks. Owing to the large application of sodium cyclamate in various food products, food & beverages industry accounts to higher value sales comparatively.

On the basis of end user, Sodium cyclamate is segmented into retail and industrial. Taking in account the fact that sodium cyclamate being used in large scale in the food industry, the volume sales for industrial segment is being expected to be higher as compared to the retail segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, Sodium cyclamate is segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further sub segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store and E-Retailer. The distribution through direct channel is being anticipated to be higher with respect to volume sales due to the rising demand for sodium cyclamate by food processing industry.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Sodium Cyclamate market has been categorized into seven key regions including Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Sodium cyclamate has been controversial in terms of its use in several countries around the world. In the Philippines, sodium cyclamate was banned until the Philippine Food and Drug Administration lifted the ban in 2013, declaring it safe for consumption. Similarly In the late 1960s cyclamate was banned in the United Kingdom but was approved after being re-evaluated by the European Union in 1996. However in United States, the use of sodium cyclamate is currently been prohibited. Sodium cyclamate is being approved as sweetener in at least 130 countries. Post upliftment of ban in European nations, sodium cyclamate is being used in the production of various confectionery products in the region. It is also being used as a preferred tale top sweetener in Eastern Europe like Poland and Germany. Being a low cost sweetener, sodium cyclamate is being used in the production of food products in Asia-Pacific regions as well. Hence, the value share for Europe and Asia Pacific regions is being anticipated to be higher over the forecast period.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Demand Driver:

There are various types of sweetener used in the production of wide range of products. However most of these sweetener are being charge higher making it difficult for food manufacturer to incur cost. As a result, manufacturer look out for economical sweetener. Sodium Cyclamate are considered to be low cost sweetener which the manufacturers look out for. Moreover it is being used extensively in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. As a result, its wide range of application helps drive the demand for sodium cyclamate in the global market.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Fisher Scientific UK Ltd, Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa Ltd, PT. BATANG ALUM INDUSTRIE, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc, Fagron UK Limited, Fuerst Day Lawson, MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft and others.

