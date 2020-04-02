Temperature Monitoring Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A temperature sensor collects temperature data and displays in a human-understandable format. These sensors are of two types, contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors. Industries, automotive, Consumer Electronics and the medical sector are some of the key industries using these temperature sensors.

Emerson, Sensata and Amphenol captured the top three production value share spots in the Temperature Monitoring market in 2016. Emerson dominated with 5.68% production value share, followed by Sensata with 3.74% production value share and Amphenol with 3.62% production value share. In the next five years, the global consumption of Temperature Monitoring will show upward tendency further, revenue is expected in 2022 will be 9603.50 Million USD. The global automotive temperature sensors market size is expected to grow to USD 3391.65 Million by 2022. The increasing demand for safe and better automotive vehicles that are compliant with environmental regulations is driving the demand for temperature sensors. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of Temperature Monitoring brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market The global Temperature Monitoring market is valued at 7710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Temperature Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Temperature Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson

Sensata

Amphenol

TE Connectivity

Texas instruments Inc.

Molex

Honeywell

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic Corp

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fluke

Delphi

OMRON

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor

3M

MEDTRONIC

Medline Industries Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors

Contact Temperature Sensors Segment by Application

Industries

Medical

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Oil and gas

Automotive Industry

Other

