Tick Repellent Market – Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Tick Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global tick repellent market is expected to reach US$ 1,064.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 47,113 thousand units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026. North America was the single largest tick repellent market by region in 2017 and its market share is expected to increase during the forecast period.

There is an increase in the number of pets across the world due to change in lifestyle and attitude of consumers toward pets. There is an increasing number of pets per household even in emerging economies. For example, in China, there is an increasing proportion of households owning a pet. According to China International Pet Show (CIPS), in 2015, the proportion of people owning a pet in China was 10.0%, which in 2017 increased to 17.0% which is about 59.12 million families in China.

In 2017, the number of pet dogs and cats in China was 87.46 million, out of which the pet dog population was 49.9 million and pet cat population was 37.56 million. In China, there is also a change in attitude of consumers toward pets from “defending the family” to “acting as kids or family members.”

Pets such as dogs and cats are major consumers of tick repellent products. Thus, rising number of pets in emerging economies along with the growth of pet ownership in developed regions such as North America and Europe are increasing the demand for tick repellent products across the world