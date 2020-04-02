Varicella Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 by Top Manufacturers | Merck, GSK, Shanghai Institute, BCHT .

“Global Varicella Vaccine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Varicella Vaccine Market.

Varicella vaccine, also known as chickenpox vaccine, is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox. One dose of vaccine prevents 95% of moderate disease and 100% of severe disease. Two doses of vaccine is more effective than one. If given to those who are not immune within five days of exposure to chickenpox it prevents most cases of disease. Vaccinating a large portion of the population also protects those who are not vaccinated. It is given by injection just under the skin

Scope of the Report:

As for the global varicella vaccine industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The 72.50% of market share in production is grasped by the top 5 manufacturers. The top three manufacturers are Merck, GSK and Shanghai Institute, which are close to 52 percent totally. The United States giant Merck, which has 30.40% market share in 2015, is the leader in the varicella vaccine industry. The manufacturers following Merck are GSK and Shanghai Institute, which respectively has 10.04% and 11.60% market share globally. The Shanghai Institute is the leader of China varicella vaccine industry.

The downstream industries of varicella vaccine products are kids and adults. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising health concern, the consumption increase of varicella vaccine will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the varicella vaccine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The growth rate in developed regions such as US and Europe is not very fast because they have higher product coverage. And the number of neonatal in their countries is decreasing. So the investors should pay more attention on developing countries such as south Asia, Latin America and Middle-east.

The worldwide market for Varicella Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 4830 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Varicella Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Varicella Vaccine Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Merck

GSK

Shanghai Institute

BCHT

Changsheng

Keygen

Green Cross

Biken

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Injection

Freeze-dried powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Kids Injection

Adults Injection

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Varicella Vaccine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Varicella Vaccine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Varicella Vaccine in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Varicella Vaccine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Varicella Vaccine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Varicella Vaccine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Varicella Vaccine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

